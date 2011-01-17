US names EU companies suspected of foul play on Iran

A fresh cache of 48 leaked US cables has named several leading EU companies as being witting or unwitting accomplices to Iran's alleged nuclear weapons programme.

The WikiLeaks cables, published by Norway's Aftenposten daily at the weekend, put the spotlight on: Belgian firm George Forrest International; Czech company Kosovit; Denmark's Den Danske Bank; Germany's Brabender, Deutsche Bank, Mahr, Oerlikon and Siemens; Greek port handlers; Sulzer Eldim in the Netherlands; Spain's Maquinari...