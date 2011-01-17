US names EU companies suspected of foul play on Iran

A fresh cache of 48 leaked US cables has named several leading EU companies as being witting or unwitting accomplices to Iran's alleged nuclear weapons programme.
The WikiLeaks cables, published by Norway's Aftenposten daily at the weekend, put the spotlight on: Belgian firm George Forrest International; Czech company Kosovit; Denmark's Den Danske Bank; Germany's Brabender, Deutsche Bank, Mahr, Oerlikon and Siemens; Greek port handlers; Sulzer Eldim in the Netherlands; Spain's Maquinari...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.