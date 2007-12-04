Ad
euobserver
"Dialogue is not mathematics, it is not one monologue plus another monologue. In dialogue, one plus one is more than two," says Jan Figel (Photo: European Commission)

Business is 'not enough' to keep Europeans together

by Teresa Küchler,

The EU's commissioner for culture, Jan Figel, has embarked on a mission to promote dialogue between different cultures both inside and beyond the European Union.

In an interview with Euobserver, he explains why the EU is in a good position to talk about cultural values, despite past and present clashes between different cultures on its own soil.

"The EU is the only 'geopolitical innovation' based on the respect for cultural diversity in the world, and, as such, is an attractive ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
"Dialogue is not mathematics, it is not one monologue plus another monologue. In dialogue, one plus one is more than two," says Jan Figel (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections