EU to open door to Albanians and Bosnians but not to Kosovars

Citizens from Albania and Bosnia Herzegovina will soon be able to travel to the EU's border-free Schengen zone without a visa. Deputies are set to vote in favour of lifting the visa requirement on Thursday (7 October) during the European Parliament's plenary session in Brussels. The measure, proposed in a report by Slovenian MEP Tanja Fajon, already received strong support at the committee stage.
Once it has been passed by parliament, the proposal, initially tabled by the EU Commission,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here