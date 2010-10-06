Ad
euobserver
Kosovo flag - some analysts say Kosovo is being 'discriminated against' (Photo: Koha Ditore)

EU to open door to Albanians and Bosnians but not to Kosovars

by Augustin Palokaj,

Citizens from Albania and Bosnia Herzegovina will soon be able to travel to the EU's border-free Schengen zone without a visa. Deputies are set to vote in favour of lifting the visa requirement on Thursday (7 October) during the European Parliament's plenary session in Brussels. The measure, proposed in a report by Slovenian MEP Tanja Fajon, already received strong support at the committee stage.

Once it has been passed by parliament, the proposal, initially tabled by the EU Commission,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Kosovo flag - some analysts say Kosovo is being 'discriminated against' (Photo: Koha Ditore)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections