Confusion over Hungarian private pension funds

The Hungarian government recently announced plans to re-nationalise the obligatory private pension funds, but it remains unclear how the governing Fidesz party will convince fund members to switch back to the state-run system.

Mandatory private pension funds will cease to exist in Hungary within the next few months, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the press after an autumn summit in Brussels.

Mr Orban said that the funds are a heavy burden on the Hungarian state budget, referri...