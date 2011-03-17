Ad
euobserver
Damage at Japan's Fukushima plant (Photo: DigitalGlobe)

EU commissioner: Japanese disaster in 'hands of God'

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The nuclear crisis in Japan is now in the "hands of God", the EU's energy commissioner, Guenther Oettinger, has said, rattling financial markets.

Speaking to the European Parliament's environment committee on Wednesday (16 March), Oettinger expressed surprise at the "incredible makeshift" methods being used by Japanese technicians to prevent further disaster at the Fukushima power plant. "The site is effectively out of control," the German commissioner told MEPs, a day after he describ...

