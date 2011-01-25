EU concedes it has little power to act over Hungarian media council

The European Commission has signaled that Hungary's new media law may be in breach of the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights, but concedes it has no powers to challenge a controversial media watchdog made up of political appointees.

"As it stands, [EU law] does not include specific provisions on the independence of media regulatory authorities," a spokesman for EU digital affairs commissioner Neelie Kroes told a regular news conference in Brussels on Monday (24 January).

