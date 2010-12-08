Ad
euobserver
Brussels and Washington consider Robert Mugabe a dictator. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Macedonia makes controversial African and Middle Eastern links

by Svetlana Jovanovska,

Macedonia is seeking support in Africa and Middle East over its naming dispute with Greece, after clear signals that the country cannot hope to join the EU or Nato if the problem is not resolved.

Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski met Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, who is considered a dictator in both Brussels and Washington. The meeting took place in Tripoli, Libya, during the EU-Africa summit last week.

Macedonia also supported Syria in voting for a UN resolution calling on Isra...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Brussels and Washington consider Robert Mugabe a dictator. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections