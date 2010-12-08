Macedonia makes controversial African and Middle Eastern links

Macedonia is seeking support in Africa and Middle East over its naming dispute with Greece, after clear signals that the country cannot hope to join the EU or Nato if the problem is not resolved.

Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski met Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, who is considered a dictator in both Brussels and Washington. The meeting took place in Tripoli, Libya, during the EU-Africa summit last week.

Macedonia also supported Syria in voting for a UN resolution calling on Isra...