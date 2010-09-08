Hungary exchanges its top EU diplomat just ahead of presidency

The clock is ticking for the Hungarian presidency to the EU. And now, with less than four months to go, Budapest is replacing its highly experienced EU ambassador, an unusual move for a country busily preparing for its time at the helm.

Gábor Iván, currently head of Hungary's permanent representation to the EU, is to leave by mid-September. The EU ambassador will change places with Hungary's ambassador to Croatia, Péter Györkös.

Although Mr Györkös is an experienced diplomat and...