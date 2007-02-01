European bank urges US to clarify snooping activity

The European Central Bank (ECB) has called on the EU and the US to urgently clarify the line between data protection and fighting terrorism, saying there is currently no alternative to the SWIFT money transfer system where the US has received personal information on EU citizens since 2001.

In a letter to MEPs on Wednesday (31 January), the ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet said "the ECB has investigated possible alternatives to using SWIFT services and has had to conclude that at this s...