Leaked papers show EU disagreement on climate goals

A week before the start of a Brussels summit on climate goals, member states disagree on various points of the so-called climate and energy policy framework for 2030.

During the summit, government leaders will try to agree how the bloc's 28 countries will counter climate change.

On Monday (13 October) the general secretariat of the European Council sent its draft conclusions to the member states.

In the comments on the draft conclusions member states wrote this week – of w...