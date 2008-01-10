Poland toughens stance on US missile shield

US ambitions to place a missile defence shield in Central Europe are running into trouble, as Polish prime minister Donald Tusk says his country will not rush into a decision.

Warsaw "definitely shouldn't hurry on the missile defence issue (...) Remember, the shield is supposed to defend America, not Poland," said Mr Tusk, according to AP.

Foreign minister Radek Sikorski made similar comments, saying: "we feel no threat from Iran,", challenging Washington's main argument that th...