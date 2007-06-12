Ad
Mr Barroso - urging businesses to invest in eco-technology (Photo: ec.europa)

EU commission chief calls for more eco-technology

by Helena Spongenberg,

European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso has called on Europe to boost its climate technology efforts if it wants to stay a world leader and benefit from the business likely to be made from low carbon technology in the future.

Speaking at the launch of the EU Green Week on Tuesday (12 June), Mr Barroso said that innovation and businesses, stimulated by European environment policies has made Europe a world leader in a number of environmental technologies, such as wind, solar and...

