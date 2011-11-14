Warlords undermine EU security mission in Congo

The need to reform the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) army and police force is clear. Crime rates are high and rebel groups continue to harass citizens in the east, but few Congolese believe the state's security apparatus can tackle these problems.

Instead, a police checkpoint frequently brings a bribe or a house search results in theft. In addition, UN studies suggest that up to 70 percent of rapes committed in the DRC are carried out by men in 'uniform', a woolly term but clear...