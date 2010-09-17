Ad
euobserver
Bulgaria's new health minister Anna-Marie Borisova has made no difference to the situation yet (Photo: 24 Chasa)

As Bulgarian hospitals run out of cash, patients suffer

by Vesselin Zhelev, SOFIA,

Three-year old Yusuf Kasim from the town of Kardzhali died of appendicitis on 18 August while doctors treated him for a sore throat. They made the correct diagnosis after a six-day delay when surgery could not help any more.

On the same day, 65-year old Yordan Velichkov narrowly survived when he was consecutively refused treatment in the town hospitals of Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa, in central Bulgaria.

Officials there said they lacked the necessary specialists and advis...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Bulgaria's new health minister Anna-Marie Borisova has made no difference to the situation yet (Photo: 24 Chasa)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections