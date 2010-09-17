As Bulgarian hospitals run out of cash, patients suffer

Three-year old Yusuf Kasim from the town of Kardzhali died of appendicitis on 18 August while doctors treated him for a sore throat. They made the correct diagnosis after a six-day delay when surgery could not help any more.

On the same day, 65-year old Yordan Velichkov narrowly survived when he was consecutively refused treatment in the town hospitals of Veliko Tarnovo and Gorna Oryahovitsa, in central Bulgaria.

Officials there said they lacked the necessary specialists and advis...