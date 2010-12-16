Ad
euobserver
UK PM David Cameron is hoping to win the support of French President Nicolas Sarkozy (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

UK seeking concessions on long-term EU budget

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

British Prime Minister David Cameron is pressing EU leaders in the margins of a European Summit in Brussels on Thursday (16 December) to support a declaration on limiting the size of the EU's future multi-annual budget (post 2013), diplomats have indicated.

Although the budgetary issue is not formally on the summit's agenda, the UK leader is hoping to garner the support of enough member states in order to publish a letter later today or on Friday.

France and Germany are the UK le...

