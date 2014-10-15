London's forgotten city siblings

Will English cities gain new powers from a new UK devolution settlement? That is one question following the Scottish referendum.
A popular line among independence campaigners was that Scotland had been getting poorer as its neighbours in the south got richer.
That similar claims could also be made by England's northern cities has thrust the idea of English devolution into the political mainstream.
Across the rest of Europe, France is the only country whose economic fortunes ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.