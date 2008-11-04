Ad
euobserver
The roots of rebel militias in Congo go back to the Rwandan inter-ethnic conflict (Photo: Wikipedia)

Congo crisis highlights EU's lack of coherence

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A short term military operation without a coherent EU approach combining security measures, humanitarian aid, policing and reforming efforts would not be able to address the Congo crisis in the long term, participants at a joint hearing in the European Parliament learned on Tuesday (4 November).

"If we take a dispassionate look at the situation in Eastern Congo these days, it is not difficult for us to realise that a consistent and coherent EU approach would provide a different panorama...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The roots of rebel militias in Congo go back to the Rwandan inter-ethnic conflict (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections