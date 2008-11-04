Congo crisis highlights EU's lack of coherence

A short term military operation without a coherent EU approach combining security measures, humanitarian aid, policing and reforming efforts would not be able to address the Congo crisis in the long term, participants at a joint hearing in the European Parliament learned on Tuesday (4 November).
"If we take a dispassionate look at the situation in Eastern Congo these days, it is not difficult for us to realise that a consistent and coherent EU approach would provide a different panorama...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here