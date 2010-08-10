First shots fired in budget reform debate

The first shots have been fired in what is likely to be a bitter debate over reforming the EU's budget, with Germany and the UK already coming out strongly against tentative plans by Brussels on an EU tax.

EU budget commission Janusz Lewandowski is towards the end of September due to table proposals for overhauling the way the EU finances itself and how the money is spent.

The reform proposal is to touch all of the issues that raise alarm in national capitals - including the budge...