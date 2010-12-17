Montenegro is officially awarded EU candidate status

Montenegro is the sixth European country to receive candidate status following the adoption of this year's enlargement package by EU member states. Candidacy was awarded based on previous annual progress reports presented by the European Commission.
Another important element from the enlargement package is the assessment by EU member states that the conclusion of Croatia's accession talks is "within reach". Progress has been reported in some parts of the Western Balkans as well, but all...
