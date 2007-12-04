EU launches campaign for intercultural dialogue

To foster better understanding and communication between the diverse crowd that makes up European citizens, Brussels has launched a media campaign about its forthcoming "Year of intercultural Dialogue."
The initiative has a budget of €10 million, plus money from EU capitals, and will be celebrated throughout the whole of 2008.
It includes seven flagship multi-European projects and 27 national projects involving culture, education, youth, sport and citizenship.
It will seek...
