euobserver
Almost three quarters of EU citizens believe that people with a different background enrich the cultural life of their country (Photo: European Commission)

EU launches campaign for intercultural dialogue

by Teresa Küchler, Brussels,

To foster better understanding and communication between the diverse crowd that makes up European citizens, Brussels has launched a media campaign about its forthcoming "Year of intercultural Dialogue."

The initiative has a budget of €10 million, plus money from EU capitals, and will be celebrated throughout the whole of 2008.

It includes seven flagship multi-European projects and 27 national projects involving culture, education, youth, sport and citizenship.

It will seek...

Business is 'not enough' to keep Europeans together
