Heads start rolling in WikiLeaks affair

The WikiLeaks affair has claimed its first victim after Germany's vice-chancellor Guido Westerwelle on Thursday (3 December) sacked his chief of staff for spying for the Americans. Italy's Prime Minister has also been put in a pickle ahead of a confidence vote in parliament, and reports indicate that WikiLeaks mastermind Julian Assange is to be arrested shortly by UK police.

Mr Westerwelle's chief of staff, Helmut Metzner, admitted that he gave regular information to the US embassy in ...