A quarter of the EU's oil and gas comes from Russia (Photo: European Community, 2006)

MEPs link Russian WTO membership to energy rules

by Honor Mahony,

MEPs in the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee have suggested that the EU should only support Russian membership of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) if it adheres to internationally agreed energy rules.

A report passed in the committee on Monday evening (3 September) says that "support for Russian accession to the WTO should depend on the ratification by Russia of the [Energy Charter Treaty]."

The report goes in line with recent European Commission internal thinking...

