Belgian coalition talks drag on

Belgian politicians are still struggling to form a government after 40 days of negotiations with seven different political parties following elections on 13 June.

"For 40 days, I've tried to reconcile the irreconcilable," said French-speaking Socialist party head Elio Di Rupo on Wednesday (18 August). Due to become Belgium's first native French-speaking prime minister since 1974 and the EU's only openly gay leader, Mr Di Rupo added that it was the "the most difficult situation in Belgia...