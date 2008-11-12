Parliament to turn darker shade of green in 2009

With the European Union having placed the fight against global warming at the heart of its agenda, green policies are likely to gain a more prominent place in the 2009 European election campaign.

However, despite the advance of environmental symapthies in the EU, the Green group in the European Parliament does not expect a huge increase in its share of seats.

"We hope to win five to six seats more, but we expect to keep it as it is," says Monica Frassoni, a co-president of the pa...