Five held in Danish terror plot against Jyllands-Posten

Five people suspected of planning an "imminent" terrorist attack on the Copenhagen offices of Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten have been arrested.

Officials from the Danish security service (PET) said the men intended to burst into the newspaper office and kill as many people as possible.

The suspects included two Swedish residents with Tunisian backgrounds, one Lebanon-born Swede and an Iraqi, the security service said.

A machine gun and ammunition were among the items s...