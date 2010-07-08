Ad
Already losing some of the oldest movies, Europe does not know how to effectively preserve the rest (Photo: Wikipedia)

Europe has lost 80% of its silent films

by Matej Hruska, Brussels,

Some 80 percent of European silent films are estimated to have been lost, and, due to legal challenges, even modern digital technology may not be sufficient to prevent something similar happening to other other types of film, the European Commission has warned in a new report.

Only Latvia and Denmark have so far developed film digitisation strategies covering the whole national heritage. Hungary has decided to digitise only a hundred of its movies. Less then a third of member states cur...

