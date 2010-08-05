Ad
euobserver
Sweet Tokaj wine grapes (Photo: Gergely Túry (HVG))

Slovakia fears losing 'sweet wine' court case

by György Folk,

A long-lasting neighbourhood dispute between Hungary and Slovakia over the brandname Tokaj, for sweet wine, may be entering its final round.

Former Slovakian ministers' mistakes in dealing with legislation could mean the new Bratislava government loses the right to use the Tokaj name, said the country's farm minister Zsolt Simon. The right to the name is being challenged by the Hungarian government.\n \n"it's a result of the unqualified and unprofessional approach by my ministerial pre...

