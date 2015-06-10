Ad
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg in Norway (Photo: nato.int)

Nato solidarity lacks public support

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

More than half of Germans, Italians, and French are opposed to using military force to help a Nato ally in a conflict with Russia, according to a survey published by US think tank Pew on Wednesday (10 June).

In Germany, 58 percent said their country should not get involved in a hypothetical conflict between Russia and a neighbouring Nato state, indicating an erosion of the solidarity on which the alliance is built.

Article V of the

