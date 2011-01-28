Haiti reconstruction at a 'standstill', EU ambassador says

A year after a devastating earthquake ripped through the Caribbean state of Haiti, international reconstruction efforts have ground to a halt, plunged into confusion by the country's ongoing political deadlock, the EU's top official on the ground has said.

"A lot of donors have encountered the same problem, we have a standstill of the reconstruction project because everybody is very reluctant to get teams into the country," Lut Fabert-Goosens, EU ambassador to Haiti, told EUobserver in...