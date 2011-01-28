Ad
euobserver
Port-au-Prince shortly after the earthquake. Reconstruction efforts have been slow (Photo: Colin Crowley)

Haiti reconstruction at a 'standstill', EU ambassador says

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

A year after a devastating earthquake ripped through the Caribbean state of Haiti, international reconstruction efforts have ground to a halt, plunged into confusion by the country's ongoing political deadlock, the EU's top official on the ground has said.

"A lot of donors have encountered the same problem, we have a standstill of the reconstruction project because everybody is very reluctant to get teams into the country," Lut Fabert-Goosens, EU ambassador to Haiti, told EUobserver in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Port-au-Prince shortly after the earthquake. Reconstruction efforts have been slow (Photo: Colin Crowley)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections