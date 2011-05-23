Ad
Ashton in Benghazi. Reports indicate that Western companies are trying to get in on the 'war bonanza' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Libya rebels ask for EU money to keep the lights on

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Rebel leaders in Benghazi, Libya have asked EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton to help them pay for staff and basic services.

Speaking to EUobserver on Monday (23 May) after visiting the rebel capital with Ashton, her spokesman Michael Mann said: "Their main priority is how to get financing and how the [EU] sanctions regime can be designed so that money gets through to them ... It's important for them to pay their people, to stay solvent."

Mann added that the Transitional...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ashton in Benghazi. Reports indicate that Western companies are trying to get in on the 'war bonanza' (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

