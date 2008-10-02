Ad
EU and NATO lack enough helicopters and air carriers for their missions in Chad and Afghanistan. (Photo: ESDP photo gallery)

NATO and EU to pool helicopters and air carriers

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Both the EU and NATO seek to pool their defence capabilities drawn from the same European countries, after having experienced similar shortfalls in helicopters and air carriers in their missions in Chad and Afghanistan.

The idea has been championed by the French EU presidency, which hopes to see several concrete initiatives adopted in November by EU defence ministers.

At an informal EU defence minister meeting in Deauville on Wednesday (1 October), France obtained the backing of s...

