Sarkozy supports Russian security pact idea

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday (8 October) expressed readiness to discuss Russian plans for a "European Security Treaty," which would provide security guarantees for European and Atlantic states as well as a new framework of rules to govern relations.

Mr Sarkozy - who is also the EU's current president-in-office - met Russian president Dmitry Medvedev in Evian, France, for an international conference organised by the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).