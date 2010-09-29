Brussels set for day of protest

Angry over the recent wave of government spending cuts and tax increases, European workers from across the union are preparing to hit the streets as part of a co-ordinated day of demonstration.
Madrid and Brussels will be focal points on Wednesday (29 September), with similar protests expected in a dozen other capital cities stretching from Dublin to Belgrade.
"Cutting in a recession, cutting when unemployment is already high, cutting when economic growth is low – this is wrong,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here