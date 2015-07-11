Greek parliament backs austerity plan

The Greek parliament on Saturday (11 July) backed the government's proposed package of austerity measures to obtain a third bailout sending a positive signal to a key meeting of euro finance ministers later today.

The motion - which would allow the government to use proposals as basis for negotiations with its creditors - was passed by 251 votes in favour, 32 against and 8 abstentions.

Prime minister Alexis Tsipras said the vote gives him a "strong mandate" to continue negotiation...