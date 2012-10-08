Ad
euobserver
Jordi Sole - "Things have advanced more in the last 10 days than they have in the last 10 years" (Photo: www.jordi-sole.cat)

Magazine

Catalan separatist looks to crisis with hope

Regions & Cities
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

It is often said that on the long and winding road to European union, it takes a crisis to move ahead. Now the same may be true for regional independence.

Europe has always had its share of movements calling for the breakaway of an often distinct part of a larger country. Most well-known are Scotland in the UK, Flanders in Belgium, and Catalonia and the Basque Country in Spain.

But the dire state of much of the continent's public finances, they say, is giving them a larger audienc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Regions & CitiesMagazine

Related articles

Ranking the regions: people live longest in Navarre
Regions feel the pinch
Spanish regions raise doubts on EU budget pledge
Jordi Sole - "Things have advanced more in the last 10 days than they have in the last 10 years" (Photo: www.jordi-sole.cat)

Tags

Regions & CitiesMagazine
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections