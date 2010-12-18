Ad
euobserver
Traian Basescu was elected president for a second term in December 2009. (Photo: Romania Libera)

Romanian opposition has a 'clinical obsession' with ousting president Basescu

by Dan Alexe,

Following the Romanian presidential elections in December 2009, in which Traian Basescu won a second term in office, the Romanian opposition has devoted itself to ousting the president.

The leaders of the main opposition parties – Crin Antonescu from the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Victor Ponta from the Social Democrats (PSD) – have exploited every imaginable topic and occasion over the past year to raise doubts about Mr Basescu.

This is not an ideological issue. In fact, an ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Traian Basescu was elected president for a second term in December 2009. (Photo: Romania Libera)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections