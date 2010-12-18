Romanian opposition has a 'clinical obsession' with ousting president Basescu

Following the Romanian presidential elections in December 2009, in which Traian Basescu won a second term in office, the Romanian opposition has devoted itself to ousting the president.
The leaders of the main opposition parties – Crin Antonescu from the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Victor Ponta from the Social Democrats (PSD) – have exploited every imaginable topic and occasion over the past year to raise doubts about Mr Basescu.
This is not an ideological issue. In fact, an ...
