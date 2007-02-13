Ad
The number of Iraqis seeking asylum in Sweden has risen greatly (Photo: Jan Oberg)

Fair refugee-sharing needed, Sweden says

by Renata Goldirova,

Struggling with an increasing influx of refugees from war-torn Iraq, Sweden has urged EU states to establish a fair burden-sharing for asylum seekers, with the issue likely to be raised during an upcoming meeting of justice and home affairs ministers on Thursday (15 February).

"There must be solidarity among EU member states so that more of us share the responsibility", Sweden's EU affairs minister Cecilia Malmstroem and migration minister Tobias Billstroem said, according to press rep...

