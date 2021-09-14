Ad
euobserver
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon (Photo: Scottish Government)

UK shoots down Scottish leader's call for new referendum

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has renewed her call for a second independence referendum, but was immediately shot down by the British government.

"For countries of Scotland's size, independence works. It works for Denmark, for Ireland, for Austria, for Norway, for Finland - and for so many others beside. These are disparate countries with different resources and economies, but independence works for all of them," she said at a video-conference of the Scottish National Par...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon (Photo: Scottish Government)

