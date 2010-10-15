Ad
euobserver
A miner emerges from the rescue capsule at the San Jose mine, Chile (Photo: Thomas Wanhoff)

Rescue success a reminder to EU of Chile's capability, says ambassador

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The successful rescue of the 33 miners - trapped underground in Chile's San Jose mine for 69 days - is both a wonderful good-news story and a reminder to Europe of the country's capability, Chile's ambassador to the European Union has said.

"The result shows that in Chile and Latin America we can do things correctly. The misconception exists in some parts of Europe that we can't," Carlos Appelgren Balbontin told EUobserver during an interview on Thursday (14 October).

"What we ha...

