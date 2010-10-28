Ad
euobserver
HRW has criticised the deportation of Roma back to Kosovo (Photo: UN)

Human Rights Watch denounces Roma deportations to Kosovo

by Augustin Palokaj,

Human Rights Watch (HRW) is the latest international organisation to call for a halt to what it describes as the forced deportation of Roma back to Kosovo.

In a report to be made public on Thursday (28 October), HRW argues that on returning to Kosovo, members of ethnic minorities (the report refers to Roma, Ashkali and Egyptians or RAE) face discrimination, lack of proper healthcare, difficulties in integrating into society and a lack of education for their children.

The internati...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
HRW has criticised the deportation of Roma back to Kosovo (Photo: UN)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections