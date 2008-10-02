EU peacekeepers to leave Bosnia

The majority of EU defence ministers on Wednesday (1 October) backed a withdrawal of the EU's peacekeeping force in Bosnia, but without committing to a specific date to do so.
The ministers agreed to replace the current 'Althea' military mission with a rapid reaction force – either civilian or military – based outside Bosnia, French defence minister Herve Morin announced after an informal meeting of the ministers in Deauville, in northern France.
The EU's Althea force replaced the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here