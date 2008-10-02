EU peacekeepers to leave Bosnia

The majority of EU defence ministers on Wednesday (1 October) backed a withdrawal of the EU's peacekeeping force in Bosnia, but without committing to a specific date to do so.

The ministers agreed to replace the current 'Althea' military mission with a rapid reaction force – either civilian or military – based outside Bosnia, French defence minister Herve Morin announced after an informal meeting of the ministers in Deauville, in northern France.

The EU's Althea force replaced the...