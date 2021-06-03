EU suspends deficit rule to end of 2022 to help with crisis

The EU will keep the deficit rules suspended throughout next year as well as for 2021, the EU Commission said on Wednesday (2 June), to allow governments to keep supporting their pandemic-stricken economies.

Deficits will increase in most member states in 2021, with almost all EU-27 countries' deficits remaining above the EU threshold of three percent, except for Denmark and Luxembourg.

Thirteen member states are expected to have deficits higher then three percent of GDP next ye...