Moldova's future at stake in presidential referendum

Moldovan citizens will go to the polls on Sunday (5 September) to decide whether they are in favour of the election of their president by popular vote.

The head of this former Soviet republic of 3.5 million, wedged between Romania and Ukraine, is currently elected by the parliament, a procedure which usually involves a long series of backstage negotiations between the parties represented in the legislature.



Moldova's interim president is the speaker of the parliament, Mihai Ghimpu....