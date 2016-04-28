Ad
euobserver
“We have to make sure this never happens again,” says EU competitiveness commissioner Jyrki Katainen. (Photo: RoadOver)

Dieselgate probe timeline: how did we get here?

Dieselgate
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament has put 45 of its members to work in a special inquiry committee to find out if the EU and its member states did enough to prevent car makers from cheating on emissions tests. They started their work in March and have a mandate for a year.

On Thursday (28 April), the committee will hold its second hearing. Witnesses today are Dirk Bosteels, executive director of an association of European companies that make technologies for engine exhaust emissions control, and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Dieselgate

Related articles

Dieselgate committee rejects 'witch-hunt' gibe
“We have to make sure this never happens again,” says EU competitiveness commissioner Jyrki Katainen. (Photo: RoadOver)

Tags

Dieselgate
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections