Stakes high as EU tries to put 2005 referendums behind it

EU leaders are gathering in Brussels today for the most significant test of the bloc since French and Dutch voters rejected the draft European Constitution two years ago.

If all goes to plan, they are to finally dust off the political fallout of this shock event by agreeing to negotiate a new treaty, but it is set to be a long and difficult meeting.

Getting an agreement that all 27 member states can sign up to is going to require the ultimate in diplomacy and deal-brokering from ...