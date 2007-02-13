Ad
euobserver
Angela Merkel on energy targets - "We shouldn't leave things vague" (Photo: European Community, 2006)

Merkel eyes 'very difficult' talks on energy liberalisation

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Germany has admitted that there is likely to be a strong battle over European Commission plans to revamp the EU's energy sector but has pledged to push for concrete results and act as an honest broker during its EU presidency.

Speaking before the European Parliament on Tuesday (13 February), chancellor Angela Merkel gave a boost to Brussels' energy plans which have been coming under attack both for trying to liberalise the sector and for trying to set binding renewable energy targets.

