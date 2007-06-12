Ad
euobserver
Emitting fewer greenhouse gases does not mean becoming less competitive, Brussels says (Photo: European Commission)

The EU's environment PR challenge

by Honor Mahony,

The European Commission's conversion to the green cause has been rather sudden. The fight against climate change was not even on Brussels' list of strategic priorities this time last year while the whole of the first part of the five-year reign of the current commission was devoted to creating jobs.

But this was not the impression given during a meeting of EU leaders earlier this year. At their March summit, traditionally given over to economic questions, EU member states preached the g...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Emitting fewer greenhouse gases does not mean becoming less competitive, Brussels says (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections