Renew Europe launch 'Values Talks', with Estonian PM

The Renew Europe family launches on Tuesday (1 June) a series of monthly "Values Talks" with the participation of Renew Europe president Dacian Cioloș and one of the leading politicians of the Renew Europe liberal and pro-European family.

Against the background of the Conference on the Future of Europe, the talks will include questions from civil society organisations, citizens and journalists.

The first Values Talk will take place on Tuesday (1 June) at 13:15 Central European Time, with the Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas and the president of Renew Europe Dacian Cioloș to debate what lessons can be learned from Estonia on "Digital", one of the key priorities of Renew Europe.

Join Renew Europe's Values Talk and ask your questions via this link, or watch it here: