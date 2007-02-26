State aid on roads harms EU climate battle

EU member state road transport subsidies are hampering the bloc's efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the European Environment Agency says in a new report launched on Monday (26 February).
The report found that between €270 and €290 billion is spent annually in Europe in transport subsidies. Almost half of these subsidies go towards roads, one of the least environmentally friendly modes of transport.
"Although not all these subsidies can be labelled as environmentally harmful...
