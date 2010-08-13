Germans upset by Google Street View

Thousands of Germans have requested their homes be removed from Google Street View before the new service is launched in 20 German cities by November. Even the country's conservative minister for consumer affairs, Ilse Aigner, has requested to be excluded.

In a country long wary of surveillance, with memories of the Nazis' Gestapo and East Germany's Stasi secret police not forgotten, the response to Street View has been overwhelmingly negative compared to other European countries.

